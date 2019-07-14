Justice League Snyder Cut Supporters Planning Letter-Writing Campaign

The “Release the Snyder Cut” fan community is planning a letter-writing campaign. This is the latest instance of fan activism designed to convince Warner Bros. to release a new version of the 2017 film Justice League more in line with director Zack Snyder‘s original vision.

On Friday, the @RTSnyderCut Twitter account, which has over 6,000 followers, announced plans for the campaign. “For those wondering, we announced a letter writing campaign for next month!” it tweeted. “We are just waiting for an error to be corrected in our poster and we will announce it officially! We want to thank @The_Meatball_84 @RameshDeSilva2 and @Signs2323 for helping to make this happen!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are also plans for Snyder Cut activism at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, which begins on Wednesday. A GoFundMe campaign launched in April raise over $25,000 in funding for those Comic-Con plans.

For those wondering, we announced a letter writing campaign for next month! We are just waiting for an error to be corrected in our poster and we will announce it officially! We want to thank @The_Meatball_84 @RameshDeSilva2 and @Signs2323 for helping to make this happen! — ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@RTSnyderCut) July 12, 2019

“The time has now come to make an ultimate statement to Warner Brothers and AT&T, of our firm and unyielding desire for the release of the full and complete Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League,” the GoFundMe page’s campaign description reads. “Over the course of the past year and a half, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has undertaken a variety of campaigns, so as to garner the attention of those in a sufficient position of power and influence to satisfy our demand. The various members of our movement—from all walks of life, all races and creeds, all religious and political persuasions—have partaken in such efforts as hashtag trends, reply-bombing, phone calls, and letters. And little by little, we have gained the satisfaction of knowing that, at the very least, they are aware of our cause. They know of our existence.”

The project plans to have people carry #ReleaseTheSnyderCut signs inside the convention center. They will also hand out “educational fliers” about the Snyder Cut and its cause, and to pass out “swag” to convention attendees. As funding has increased, the group also plans to pay for a billboard and for an airborne banner to fly over the convention.

A fan brought the “Release the Snyder Cut” chant to a screening of Snyder’s films. At the same screening event, Snyder reportedly confirmed the cut exists. Snyder also explained how the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice existed before the theatrical cut.

Do you want to see the Snyder cut of Justice League? Do you think this campaign will make it happen? Let us know in the comments.