Justice League Director Zack Snyder Posts Special Message for Fans After Snyder Cut Release

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max yesterday and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. The movie currently has a 74% critics score and a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans have been eagerly posting about the movie on Twitter. Snyder has been giving a lot of interviews and posting on social media this week, and his latest post is a special thank you video to all of the fans who watched the movie as soon as it hit HBO Max.

"The day is finally here, I wanted to say thanks to all the fans again," Snyder shared. "Seeing your messages and your response to the film made it all worth it. For those of you who stayed up all night in the U.S. to watch, and to fans getting up early to watch in Europe and Asia, I heard that we might have overloaded a few of the platforms with your interest. That truly means the world to me. We’re working on that, so stay tuned. You guys are the best and thanks again." You can check out the video in the tweet below:

You all are the best. Thank you for your overwhelming support of Zack Snyder's Justice League. #SnyderCut #UsUnited pic.twitter.com/t7wgaj5NqC — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 20, 2021

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Snyder was asked if he's "done with the [superhero] genre entirely" or if he feels like he needs to "get away from it for a while." While the director has no official plans to return to the DCEU, he's not making any decisions to quit comic book films just yet.

"I don’t think about it in those terms. It was nice to go do 'Army of the Dead' [a coming zombie action movie for Netflix]. They were completely supportive, and it was an incredible, cathartic re-immersion into that relationship. I’m trying to put together this movie called 'Horse Latitudes,' a super-microbudget movie that I’m going to go shoot with my buddies in South America. It’s about a man’s journey into his past and how does death shape you? Am I ready to make a movie like that? I think so," Snyder shared.

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.