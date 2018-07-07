New ‘Justice League’ Deleted Scene Photo Shows STAR Labs

Even though Justice League was released nearly nine months ago, bits and pieces from the movie set continue to surface. Today, a still from a deleted scene surfaced online and it has fans wondering what could have been.

The still shows Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) getting ready to battle somebody within STAR Labs, apparently in a scene that didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

Although STAR Labs did appear in Justice League — just as it did in cameo appearances in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — the three characters in the still never did make it to the famous DC Comics laboratory in the film. They did, however, rescue STAR Labs personnel from Steppenwolf and his parademons elsewhere.

It remains unknown while the scene is question was cut from the final movie, although it would make sense if they were really trying to get the movie a run time under two hours. The final cut of Justice League ended up clocking right at a two hour run time.

Jay Oliva — a story board artist who worked on Justice League with director Zack Snyder — recently hinted that the infamous “Snyder Cut” of Justice League really does exist.

“KC you do realize that as soon as a shot is shot it goes right into the edit bay where it is placed in an assembled timeline right?” Oliva wrote. “So, if they finished principle it’s fair to say that they have a fairly complete assembly.”

“I saw an early assembly cut of [Man of Steel] shortly after principle was done and it was pretty close to the final except for some shots here and there,” Oliva wrote. “I know how Zack makes films. I worked on 4 for him.”

What do you think, Justice League fans? Would you have wanted to see the crew kick some Parademon butt at STAR Labs?

Fans can watch Justice League on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital storefronts now. Up next for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21, followed by Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.