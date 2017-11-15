Aquaman Takes on Steppenwolf in New ‘Justice League’ Spot

With the imminent debut of Justice League upon us, Warner Bros. is offering fans some quick glimpses at many of the film’s action packed moments, and would-be King of Atlantis features in its latest spot.

The new promo, called “Steppenwolf vs Aquaman” features… well, it features Aquaman (Jason Momoa) fighting Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), as you might have expected. Check it out in the video above!

When Steppenwolf arrives on the planet, backed by an army of Parademons in his search for three powerful Mother Boxes, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana of Themyscira (Gal Gadot) attempt to assemble a team of Metahumans to counter the threat.

Some are more than eager to fight alongside Batman and Wonder Woman (*cough*the Flash*cough) while others require more convincing.

We see Bruce’s attempts to convince Arthur Curry to join the team, but the hero known as Aquaman would rather protect the citizens of a small fishing village.

“I help them cuz no one else does,” Aquaman tells Bruce.

“You wanna protect them, you need to work with me,” Bruce replies.

Though they might not seem like the best of friends at that point in the film, the trailers have shown some epic battle scenes with the two trading barbs, and one memorable moment features Aquaman riding on the Batmobile like a surfboard. It seems like the two will be portrayed almost like brothers who enjoy annoying each other but ultimately appreciate one another.

The footage also shows Aquaman doing battle with Steppenwolf in Atlantis, possibly teasing at a dire fate befalling the underwater kingdom. We can infer that Steppenwolf is raiding Atlantis in order to obtain one of the three Mother Boxes — one was given to the kingdom, another resides in Themyscira, and another is placed with the humans and ultimately results in Cyborg’s transformation.

So will Steppenwolf gain the upperhand, cause some damage to Atlantis, and ultimately come to possess one of the Mother Boxes? We’ll find out this week when Justice League premieres in theaters on November 17.