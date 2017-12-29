‘Justice League’: The Flash Loosens Up In New Behind The Scenes Photo

Expect plenty more of these, fans: a behind-the-scenes shot from Zack Snyder‘s Justice League film appears to show The Flash warming up before a scene that was ultimately cut from the final version of the film.

Based on the grainy quality, it appears to have been scanned or photographed from a printed version of something — maybe something released at CinemaCon in 2017, given a cursory look at Google Images, but it has popped up now on the DCEU Subreddit, with fans not recognizing it as anything they have seen before.

The film version of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) wears an armored suit made from frictionless parts presumably stolen at super-speed from a lab with ties to the space program.

“He’s a very unusual combination because he has all of these high-tech elements, but he’s basically just a kid,” costume designer Michael Wilkinson told CinemaBlend. “He’s just starting to come to terms with his powers. He doesn’t have a lot of money. He hasn’t been given a suit by someone else and he’s kind of making it up as he goes. [His suit has] this great quality of almost a prototype suit, where he’s working through these ideas. Some of it works; some of it doesn’t. It’s all scratched and busted up; he has these high-tech materials fused with this grassroots, skater punk aesthetic.”

Justice League is in theaters now.