Someone Turned The Justice League Into Baymax And It’s Amazing

AJ Designs shared a poster reimagining the heroes of Justice League as Baymax from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6.

The poster depicts the huggable nurse robot as Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2014 animated Disney hit, an adaptation of the Marvel comic of the same name, made its way to the small screen in November in Disney XD’s Big Hero 6: The Series.

Projections for Justice League have the superhero team-up tapping out at $675 million worldwide.

The film, directed by Zack Snyder before it was handed off to Joss Whedon, sits at $652 million — making it the lowest-earning installment of Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe.

Fans have launched an online petition calling for Warner Bros. to release an extended cut of the filmmaker’s original vision, and some took to visiting the studio lot in person to peacefully protest for a Zack Snyder cut in home release.

Justice League is now playing.