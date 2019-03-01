‘Justice League’ Fans Given New Hope That Snyder Cut Could Be Coming

DC Comics fans have had to accept that director Zack Snyder‘s original vision of Justice League will never see the light of day, as he left the project before enough footage could have been shot to create a cohesive film. Despite this, Zack Snyder’s son Eli recently promised a fan that “good things” are on the horizon, building hope that the filmmaker’s vision could somehow find a release in some capacity.

The filmmaker’s son replied to a fan who had messaged him on Twitter about supporting a Snyder Cut by saying, “Total optimism. Good things are coming soon.” When someone posted the screenshot of the exchange on social media platform Vero, Snyder himself liked the post.

The exchange could be interpreted in a number of ways, with the “optimism” reference ultimately being the most important takeaway.

Most Snyder fans would love to see his vision of the film make its way to the big screen, though they would likely accept any sort of home video release, similar to the R-rated cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice which was available on select editions of that film. Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe have seemingly shifted their focus to the future of the franchise, with the studio likely putting as much distance between the franchise and Justice League as they can. Despite the passion from fans, it wouldn’t be financially prudent to develop or market a version of the film which wouldn’t be complete and was a financial and critical disappointment.

Another key detail about Eli Snyder’s message is that he never explicitly says that any type of Snyder Cut will ever be released as a film, though his ambiguous comments could be interpreted to mean fans who want a better grasp of that original vision could be appeased with something released in the future. Whether that be something published that reinterprets the filmmaker’s original vision or offers insight into Snyder’s visuals or narrative is unclear, but these releases seem more likely than a Snyder Cut of the actual film.

