Zack Snyder Not Doing Press For ‘Justice League’ At This Time

After announcing he was stepping back from his directorial duties on Justice League after a family tragedy, Zack Snyder was replaced on the set by Joss Whedon. But with the movie set to premiere in theaters in two months, some might have wondered if the original director would be taking part in the promotion of Warner Bros.‘ next superhero film.

Don’t count on it anytime soon, though it could change.

After initial reports came out that Snyder wasn’t doing any press for Justice League, we reached out to his publicist who clarified there are no immediate plans to do press ahead of its junket, but didn’t rule out that he wouldn’t be involved in the future.

Discussing Film and SuperbroMovies reached out to Snyder’s publicist to learn if Snyder would be speaking with the press in promotion of the new movie, and received this answer:

“Zack will not be doing any press for Justice League, but thank you for asking.”

Snyder left the production of Justice League in May, announcing he was spending more time with his family. His daughter Autumn took her own life in March, and Snyder revealed the toll the tragedy took on his family required him to spend time at home.

Whedon took over the film after that and since there have been conflicting reports and rumors regarding the extend of the reshoots and whether the film was being fundamentally altered from Snyder’s original vision.

Some reports have said Whedon was making significant alterations including a changed ending, others have stated he’s injecting more humor into the film, while others said he’s mere sticking to the plan that Snyder already laid out for the reshoots.

With only two months before the film premieres in theaters on November 17, reshoots continue to take place. But other reports have stated it’s only because the schedules of these high profile actors are difficult to line up.

Danny Elfman came aboard to replace Junkie XL on the film’s score. And Whedon is also receiving credit as a co-writer on the film’s script alongside Chris Terrio.

And it’s not like Snyder has remained idle since stepping away, as he recently released a teaser for a short film that’s set to debut on VERO sometime in the near future.

The actors in the film have expressed support for the first director, with Cyborg actor Ray Fisher donning a shirt that said “I [heart] ZS” at San Diego Comic-Con.

But whether he supports Warner Bros. or they continue to support him? Those are other questions entirely.

Justice League premieres November 17