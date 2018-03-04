‘The Dark Knight Returns’ Easter Egg Confirmed in ‘Justice League’

Months may have passed since Justice League‘s big-screen debut, but fans are still uncovering an impressive number of Easter eggs within the film.

Twitter user @DaveePena recently spotted something interesting in the film’s tunnel fight scene – particularly in the way that Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) flails around as he trips. In one frame, the pose Barry is making bares a pretty strong similarity to a panel of Superman in The Dark Knight Returns. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some might have wondered if this was just a coincidence, the parallel was then confirmed by Justice League director Zack Snyder through a post on Vero.

And there we are 🤘😁 pic.twitter.com/NzAc28KESx — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) March 2, 2018

The presence of a Dark Knight Returns homage shouldn’t surprise some, especially considering the inspiration it has had on Snyder’s DC Extended Universe footprint in the past. And while quite a few Dark Knight Returns nods ended up making their way into the film, the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it nature of this particular Easter egg makes it feel like something truly special.

This Easter egg also hammers home just how important Superman is to Justice League, something that has been a topic of conversation throughout the film’s production and release.

“It’s hard to have a Justice League without Superman.” Snyder said last year. “That’s how I feel about it. It was always a super-intriguing concept to me to have this opportunity to have him make that sacrifice but also have him be this, in a weird sort of way, the why of Justice League: What do you do now with him? What does the team think? What does the world need? All that comes into play.”

Justice League is now available on Digital HD. The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.