Kaley Cuoco Says Harley Quinn Animated Series Is Major Female Empowerment

Fans got their first real look at Kaley Cuoco’s new R-Rated Harley Quinn animated series at San Diego Comic-Con, and so far the reviews are quite positive. The show will be heading to DC Universe later this fall, which features Cuoco as the lovable and volatile Quinn. Lake Bell will be playing Quinn’s best friend Poison Ivy in the show, and they will be interacting with other notable characters from the Batman mythos throughout the series. During a recent interview, both stars couldn’t stop gushing about the upcoming project, and also mentioned that the show is quite progressive and empowering on top of all the zaniness.

“Very progress,” Cuoco told ET. “Yes, very feminist in a way,” Bell added.

“It’s major female empowerment, it’s badass,” Cuoco said, before turning to Bell and asking “when I read the script, were you just like ‘yesss’?’ Bell definitely agreed, and it seems we have a lot to look forward to when Quinn’s latest adventures arrive on DC’s growing streaming service.

The new show might be animated, but it will definitely be a more adult show, with over the top violence and language that feels like a perfect fit for Harley Quinn. Impressions of it at Comic-Con celebrated the show’s unfiltered humor and meta observations, and there was also applause for how it focuses more on Quinn seeking her independence from the Joker than other depictions of the character.

The audience evidently ate it up with a spoon, and we can’t wait to watch the full episode when it hits DC Universe later this year.

The cast of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep), Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU).

You can check out the official description below.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn hits later this fall.