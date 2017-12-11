Kelly Clarkson Thanks ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot

Earlier this year singer and American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson had a fangirl moment over Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Now, Gadot is showing her appreciation.

Clarkson recently took to social media to show a photo of herself and daughter River Rose posing with some Wonder Woman-themed gifts that Gadot surprised 3-year-old River Rose with as well as an autographed photo of Gadot complete with a note about who the actress feels is the real Wonder Woman.

THANK YOU SO MUCH @gal_gadot for the awesome presents for River!! She LOVES them! You’ve made a little girl very happy 😊 #galgadotforthewin pic.twitter.com/ZDroA9If8R — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) November 29, 2017

“Dearest River Rose, I wish you all the best. Your mom is the true Wonder Woman. Xoxo Gal Gadot,” the note read.

In October, Clarkson gave a speech at the Variety Power of Women event and, upon noticing Gadot in the audience, had a fangirl moment and revealed that Gadot’s portray of Wonder Woman was especially meaningful to her personally because of her daughter River.

“The story of Belle [and] the Beast is a little scary,” Clarkson said at the event. “She was in a dungeon, trapped, and they fell in love. Aurora, she just slept it out! But [my daughter] loves Wonder Woman. She’s 3. I probably shouldn’t show it to her. I know I’m being judged, [but] all the grown-up stuff goes over her head. It’s nice to have this bold, female figure for your girl.”

And girls like Clarkson’s daughter will have the opportunity to see more of the “bold, female figure.” Gal Gadot will star a sequel to the film, Wonder Woman 2, that is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019. In the meantime, fans can see the Amazonian in action in Justice League, currently in theaters.