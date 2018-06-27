Kelsey Grammer Reportedly Up For Lead Role In ‘Doom Patrol’

DC is developing a Doom Patrol series for its new streaming service, and it seems Kelsey Grammer could be in the running for the team’s leader.

The Doom Patrol features a host of interesting characters, including Robotman, Elasti-Girl, Negative Man, and more. Leading that group is Dr. Niles Caulder, and according to That Hashtag Show DC and the team behind the show have their sights set on Kelsey Grammer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The accompanying casting breakdown does sound right up Grammer’s alley. He can surely handle playing an eccentric but brilliant scientist with ease and has the acting chops to convincingly flesh out the character. You can check out the full breakdown below.

“Eccentric, brilliant, paternal, and mysterious. The Chief is a noted scientist, wealthy investor and, of course, leader of The Doom Patrol. The Chief rescued each member of his team from horrific accidents, nurtured them to health, resuscitated their self-esteem and sent them into the world to defend a populace that sees them as little more than freaks. His disarming manner does little to conceal a steely determination and unwavering devotion to defending Earth from Evil’s oddest entities.”

Warner Bros. Television describes the Doom Patrol series as “a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved group of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.”

In addition to the Doom Patrol series, DC is producing a live-action Titans TV show, which is currently being filmed. The service will also include the third season of Young Justice, called Young Justice: Outsiders, an animated Harley Quinn series, and a Swamp Thing live-action series.

DC Universe opens up for business later this year.

What do you think of the casting? Let us know in the comments!