Ken Jeong Wants to Replace Henry Cavill as Superman

After jokingly posting a photo of himself as the Man of Steel, comedian and actor Ken Jeong has spent the last day or so retweeting various Photoshop jobs and hashtagged tweets in an attempt to get the attention of Warner Bros. and score himself a gig as Superman.

…Well, he’s probably joking. Mostly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In any event, the #KenForKent and #KenForSuperman hashtags are full of all kinds of goodness that fans will likely love — or at least love to roll their eyes at. Jeong has even made one of the various Photoshop jobs his pinned tweet (at least for now).

If he were to somehow score the role of Superman, it would not be the first blockbuster Jeong did for Warner Bros. He played the role of Mr. Chow in the Hangover trilogy, which together grossed over $600 million at the domestic box office for the studio. In fact, the first two Hangover movies each made more money in North America than Justice League did.

Henry Cavill’s future as Superman remains officially up in the air following rumors that he was done with the role that surfaced earlier today.

The actor’s agent and Warner Bros. have both moved to calm things down, but there are plenty of folks, from comics to Hollywood to fandom, who are already writing Cavill’s epitaph as the Man of Steel.

Earlier today, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain tweeted about a revival of the show now that Warner Bros. needs a Superman, so Jeong is not the only one to throw his hat into the ring.

Cavill’s take on Superman has, like everything involved with the Snyder films, been divisive, with some hardcore supporters on one side and detractors on the other. Cavill personally has cultivated a kind and funny public image, though, which has helped even some fans who don’t like the movies he has appeared in to feel like he could be a great Superman in the right circumstances.

The Worlds of DC films ahead include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020, along with numerous undated films in various stages of development.