Here’s What Kevin Bacon Could Look Like as Reverse-Flash

DC’s Flashpoint movie has become a pivotal installment of the DC Extended Universe, as it’s one of the best possible ways that the franchise can get a soft-reboot that could reset and/or redeem certain storylines and characters. Of course, the “Flashpoint” sotrylines revolves around the hero’s longtime nemesis, Eobard Thawne, aka The Reverse-Flash. As such, the Flashpoint movie needs a compelling actor to play the DCEU version of Thwane, and fans have long been fan-casting Kevin Bacon for the role:

Our friend BossLogic has done this nice little piece of fan art imagine Bacon as Thawne, and its a pretty good sell. Thawne is a unrepentant sociopath who delights in tormenting Barry Allen / The Flash – and few walk the line between smarmy charm and genuine menace better than Kevin Bacon.

More to the point: Bacon has the runner’s physique and grit for speedster action sequences, and the thought of Bacon sharing both dramatic and comedic moment opposite Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, seems like a fun prospect. In a larger sense, Bacon would be a great name to attach to the franchise for the long-term, as his Thawne would be a standout in a Legion of Doom scenario opposite the likes Jared Leto’s Joker, Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor, and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

