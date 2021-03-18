Kevin Smith Voices Support for Releasing Suicide Squad Ayer Cut and Restoring SnyderVerse

✖

Following the successful release of Zack Snyder's Justice League it surprised many to hear from Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, Ann Sarnoff, who confirmed that they would not be making anymore movies in the fan dubbed "SnyderVerse." Speaking in an interview with Variety, Sarnoff said while they appreciated all the work Snyder had contributed to their catalogue but that they were moving and "very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed." She went on to note that while there are calls for "The Ayer Cut" of 2016's Suicide Squad, they would not be developing that for release.

Speaking on his FatMan Beyond​ podcast, filmmaker and DC fan Kevin Smith reacted to the news saying: "I'm all for it man, especially if it's like on HBO Max, like f-king do it all. Do the long cut of Suicide Squad, let David Ayer go back in, and throw Zack a bunch of money every other year to make a g--amn thing, man." Smith also offered a word of advice to fans that are eager to "#RestoreTheSnyderVerse" then there's a clear way to do that: let them know you're only subscribed to HBO Max because of Snyder's film.

"This is the only way to do it, don't drop your HBO Max subscription," Smith added. "Make sure nobody drops their HBO Max subscription, so that HBO understands that you were there for that, and maybe you'll get more. That's how you got it in the first place, the expectation that you would show up, and then you showed up, so now it's possible to extend the life of this. Right now, based on this interview, it sounds like they're shutting the door, but again not giving up hope is what gave The Snyder Cut life at all. If I'm these people I'm still dug in, I'm still like, "Yeah, restore the SnyderVerse,' because it worked once."

Smith's co-host Marc Bernardin offered another piece of hope for fans that want to see more of Snyder's vision, adding: "The revolving door of executives in Hollywood seems to make old things possible in ways they haven't been before." To his point, even Sarnoff acknowledged that in her interview, noting that it "wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago."

Smith concluded his thoughts on the matter, holding onto a little bit of hope, saying:

"I guess they have a lot of new stuff to make. They've made a lot of announcements about things that are coming and they certainly are to be commended for doing the Snyder Cut, like she said in the statement a year ago that sh-t was never going to happen, and now it exists. But look, you got all the money in the world, all I'm saying is why not just make everyone happy and be like 'Look, every once in a while he's going to come back and do a thing for us because he loves these characters. So yeah, we will keep the Snyderverse going.'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.