Batwoman: “Loose Tooth” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Loose Tooth”, the second episode of Batwoman‘s second season. The episode is expected to introduce a new incarnation of fan-favorite Batman baddie Killer Croc, after a new character gets exposed to his tooth. The tooth was among the Batman villain trophies that were unleashed on Gotham in the Season 2 finale, and the Season 3 premiere already showcased how dangerous that can be, with a new version of Mad Hatter being introduced.

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Additionally, the preview hints at a meeting between Ryan and Jada Jet (Robin Givens), who is confronting her over the recent investigation that Sophie Moore (Megan Tandy) did on Ryan’s birth mother. Whether or not this means Jada is Ryan’s birth mother — who we recently learned is still alive, and paid significantly to cover up Ryan’s birth — remains to be seen.

“I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan’s biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way,” Leslie explained to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan’s mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we’ll be able to enter.”

“If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, ‘Why did you give me up?’” Leslie added. “So, I think that there’s always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan’s head, but I think that to know that there’s any person that she’s blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that’s probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Loose Tooth” below!

“A BITING CHANCE – When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test. But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO. Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Loose Tooth” will air on October 20th.