Krypton: New Facebook Filter Turns You Into Doomsday, Lobo, or Brainiac

SYFY has been marketing the second season of Krypton around its villains, and a new Facebook Camera Effect will allow fans to step into the shoes (or at least the deeply-disturbing faces) of three of the baddies. SYFY is giving fans the chance to turn into Krypton‘s versions of iconic DC characters Doomsday, Brainiac, and Lobo using AR technology to transform yourself into the characters and take short photos, videos, or make additions to your Facebook Story. Fans can find a direct link to the Camera Effects by liking Krypton‘s Facebook page and following links there. The effects are specific to the mobile app, so if you are using them on a computer, you will have to send a link to your mobile device.

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the finale left a lot of big questions up in the air, and most fans assume that ultimately the

“good guys” will win and the timeline will be restored, Krypton being disconnected from any particular shared universe means that, like Gotham before it, they could make some pretty serious tweaks to the mythology along the way and get away with it because, as showrunner Cameron Welsh has said in the past, the show takes place in its own world within DC’s multiverse.

Within that portion of the universe? An Earth overwhelmed by Kryptonian forces, in which Adam Strange returned home to find it ruled by Zod — and captured within Brainiac’s bottled cities. Krypton returns to SYFY on June 12.