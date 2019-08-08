Krypton: SPOILER Dies in Blood Moon

Krypton‘s second season has been full of big, heartbreaking moments as Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) and his allies attempt to stop Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) and his brutal hold on Krypton as well as his dire plans for the rest of the universe. Thus far, there have been deaths, unexpected reversals, plenty of Brainiac, and even the kidnapping of Seg’s son, Jor-El. Tonight, however, the SYFY series brought one character’s journey to an end in a way that there really isn’t a way to come back from.

Tonight’s episode saw Zod make what might be his boldest move yet. After using toxin from the Black Mercy last week as a way to attempt to make Doomsday controllable, Zod decides he’s ready to unleash him this week. He undoes the restraints on the monster and commands him to kneel, which he does. Satisfied he can control Doomsday, Zod sends him to Wegthor to kill the remaining resistance, thus clearing the path for his plans.

On Wegthor, though, the rebellion is prepared to fight though after Doomsday decimates their frontline troops, they quickly realize the threat they face and come up with a plan: overtake Zod’s ship, get everyone off the moon. To do that, though, they will need to buy some time so Val-El (Ian McElhinney) comes up with a plan: Seg and Kem (Rasmus Hardiker) will go into the tunnels, set up explosives, and then leave, with Val detonating them remotely. It won’t fully stop Doomsday, but it will buy them time for escape. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t quite work seamlessly. Doomsday’s arrival creates power problems making it impossible for Val to detonate anything remotely. If it is to be done, it will have to be done on site.

This is further complicated by Doomsday showing up in the tunnels. Both Kem and Seg are briefly knocked out, but Kem manages to get them to safety. It’s then that they both realize what has to be done and it’s also then that Kem steps up. He engages a barrier between himself and Seg and makes it clear that he will go and sacrifice himself to detonate the bomb and slow Doomsday down, saying goodbye to his friend before heading to his fate. And it’s a dramatic fate at that. Alone, Kem comes face to face with Doomsday who stabs him and picks him up from the ground. A mortally wounded Kem appears to look for something in his pockets before ultimately flipping Doomsday the bird. Doomsday then tears off Kem’s head, but Kem has already won. He activates the detonator and when, in death, he drops it, the explosives go off.

Kem’s death does give his allies a chance to escape, but it also sets off a larger problem. The detonation sets off a chain reaction on the moon ultimately leading to its explosion. Val and the others watch from space, horrified as Seg is not with them and they know the moon’s destruction means certain death. Fortunately for viewers, they know Seg’s fate. He managed to get his Skimmer to take off just before moon’s destruction.

