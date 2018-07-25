‘Krypton’: Nightwing and Flamebird Will Appear in Season 2

Krypton has already shown fans a wholly unique take on the DC Comics universe, and it looks like two more characters could soon be a part of that.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Kryptonian superheroes Nightwing and Flamebird will play some sort of role in Season 2.

In the comics, Nightwing and Flamebird are a duo of Kryptonian gods, who reincarnate throughout history and are destined to find each other (and be betrayed by a friend) in each lifetime. They might be best known for the legend Superman tells young Dick Grayson of Kryptonian gods with by those names, inspiring him to adopt the Nightwing name for himself when he abandons the Robin identity.

The notion that Nightwing and Flamebird will play a role in Krypton is a pretty interesting one, for an array of reasons. First, it could be the second live-action DC Comics television show to use the “Nightwing” moniker around the same time, depending on how the first season of DC Universe’s Titans shakes out.

And secondly, fans have speculated since before Krypton‘s debut that Nightwing and Flamebird could appear in some capacity, possibly as alter-egos for Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) and Hawkwoman. At this point, that honestly doesn’t feel completely impossible, considering where Adam was most recently left (and who he was left with) in the end of last season.

This marks just the latest major character to enter the world of Krypton, with everyone’s fan-favorite Czarnian, Lobo, set to be the Season 2 Big Bad. As the panel also revealed, Season 2 will see the “unleashing” of Doomsday, as well as the return and potential backstory of Season 1 villain Brainiac. As fans have surely figured out by now, Krypton is in its own sort of uncharted territory, which only makes it more exciting that these characters will appear.

“Kandor didn’t get taken,” executive producer Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com after the Season 1 finale. “We established and probably repeated across the season the course of events that led to Krypton’s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman. Those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline, so that cloud of inevitability that was perhaps hanging over the show, in terms of where it would always naturally end, has lifted. It’s liberating. We’re free from that and even though we’ve been saying it all along, hopefully now people will genuinely see that, on this show, literally anything can happen.”

Krypton‘s second season will debut sometime in 2019.