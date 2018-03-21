Krypton Superman Prequel Series Greenlit to Pilot by Syfy

The Superman prequel TV series, Krypton has been greenlit for a pilot at Syfy, the network announced Monday via a press release. The series “will follow Superman’s grandfather – whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.”

The series is the brainchild of David S. Goyer, who has worked as a writer or producer on several DC Comics adaptations to film and TV. He’ll serve as executive producer with his company Phantom Four. Damian Kindler of Sleepy Hollow has been named EP and showrunner, with Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders) directing the pilot.

The pilot is written by David S. Goyer and Ian Goldberg (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Once Upon a Time).

“Krypton is one of the most iconic stories in the comic book universe,” said Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a press release. “In the talented hands of David S. Goyer and the DC Entertainment/Warner Horizon Television team, this exciting Syfy project will take viewers back to Superman’s home to show how the timeless legend began.”

Syfy has also greenlit a pilot of Prototype from Tony Basgallop, and is in development on a Brave New World by Aldous Huxley adaptation with Stephen Spielberg’s Amblin Television.