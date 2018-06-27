Last Day For the Big Buy Two, Get One Free Funko Pop Sale

BoxLunch has announced that today, June 27th, will be the last day of their epic buy two, get one free sale on Funko Pop figures. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. There are over 500 options in all, so you might want to use the toolbar on the left to sort by license. Even many of their exclusive Pop figures are eligible for the sale.

If you’re looking for something from popular licenses like Avengers: Infinity War, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things, you’ll find it here – and much more. If you want to maximize the deal, keep in mind that shipping is free on a purchase of $75 or more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ThinkGeek also has a buy two, get one free sale on Funko Pops going, but it is much smaller than the BoxLunch offering. Still, they have several dozen options up for grabs – including a few ThinkGeek/GameStop exclusives like the Rick & Morty Alien Facehugger figure, the Xur and Atheon Destiny figures, and the Cuphead Cagney Carnation. Again, shipping is free on orders of $75 or more. Just make sure to use the code OVERPOPULATED at checkout.

On a related note, Funko dropped several new entries into their popular Dragon Ball Z lineup yesterday including Tien and Chiaotzu, Gohan in his training outfit, Master Roshi wielding his staff, and Bulma.

You can pre-order all of the new, standard Dragon Ball Z Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for August. They aren’t part of a sale, but DBZ Funko Pops tend to sell out quickly, even in pre-order, so secure these for your collection while you have the opportunity. We suspect that Gohan and the Tien and Chiaotzu pack will be the first to go. You should also keep a lookout at FYE in the July / August timeframe, because they’ll be getting the exclusive on the peace sign version of Master Roshi.

Finally, the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! figure is another hot Funko collectible at the moment. The purple and blue color scheme is based on Batman’s appearance in Batman: The Video Game, which hit the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1990.

The figure will be heading to SDCC as an Entertainment Earth exclusive, but if you can’t attend the show, you have a chance to own one if you act fast. Entertainment Earth has opened up pre-orders for the Batman Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure right here. Keep in mind that the Pops will be sold first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 at the Entertainment Earth booth #2343. Your order will only be charged and shipped if stock remains after the show. If that happens, expect the figure to ship in August.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.