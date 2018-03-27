‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Truth About Ava Sharpe Revealed in “I, Ava”

There have been a lot of theories about who — or what — Agent Ava Sharpe is, and tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow finally revealed the truth.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “I, Ava”, below.

While fans have speculated that Ava (Jes McCallan) could be anything from a robot, a clone, an anachronism, to even Booster Gold’s sister since Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) secretively told Gideon to delete information so that Sara (Caity Lotz) would never find out the truth, tonight’s episode definitively revealed that everyone’s second most-theorized about Time Bureau agent (the first being Gary, of course) is really a clone.

But even though the Legends and Ava herself are aware of the clone situation, that doesn’t mean it’s the whole story. It turns out that not only is Ava a clone, but she’s from the future too. When Ava disappears for a few days, Gary, Sara, and Ray investigate the odd absence of the very by-the-book director of the Time Bureau and discover Ava has a connection to the off-limits year 2213. Of course, when you’re a Legend, nothing is really off limits. They head off there — in a stolen Time Bureau mothership — and discover a world of Ava clones. Literally, clones created by the Ava Corporation. The confused trio eventually end up at the cloning facility and are later joined by their Ava who was, until that moment, completely unaware of the cloning situation.

It turns out that Ava has no idea what’s going on. She’s different from the Ava clones and doesn’t have any memory of ever being part of the operation. Sara suspects that Rip may have something to do with that, but as the end comes to a close, despite knowing that Ava is a clone, no one really knows any specifics. Why are there clones? What is the Ava Corporation? Is it possible that Ava is the original and the rest are clones? What more was Rip hiding in that deleted file? If Ava is a clone from the future, does this make her an anachronism? We may know what Ava Sharpe is, but there are still so many questions.

Hopefully we will find out more about Ava Sharpe, the clone situation, and why Rip wanted everything kept a secret before the season comes to a close in a few weeks.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.