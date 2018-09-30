‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Reveals Which DC Comics Characters They Want on the Show

Legends of Tomorrow has been a home for quite an array of DC Comics characters, but it sounds like the series’ stars still have a few on their wish list.

During their recent panel at Salt Lake FanX, Legends stars Caity Lotz and Brandon Routh were asked which characters they’d like to see the show introduce into the Arrowverse.

“Well, Batman would be fun.” Routh said, in response to the audience suggesting the Dark Knight. “It would certainly be interesting.”

Audience members then suggested another DC Comics legend, to which Routh responded with a pretty delightful answer.

“Superman on Legends?” Routh asked, before joking about his role in Superman Returns. “I mean, he’s always there.”

Lotz, on the other hand, had a very specific live-action portrayal in mind.

“I would bring The Penguin, but it’s gotta be Danny Devito.” Lotz explained.

“Nuclear Man!” Routh suggested, in reference to the Superman: A Quest for Peace antagonist. “Oh wait, he’s a villain.”

Even though these answers are a bit off-the-wall, they certainly do line up with Legends’ unique energy, especially when it comes to recruiting and embracing new characters.

“I guess the whole founding principle of the show and what it means to be a legend,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s kind of a punk rock ethos of, oddballs are not just welcome, oddballs are recommended. The straight over the plate superheroes wouldn’t function well with our other characters. I think that’s why people draw inspiration from the show, because a lot of people, myself included, feel like weirdos. Then the idea that you would find a kindred group who are weird in different ways, but they compliment each other in a really cool way [is appealing]. They tolerate each other as best they can. It’s not cuddly, feel good. Our guys are sarcastic with each other. They’re like a family who fights all the time but then would give their life without question for one another. I think that’s why we’re able to bring new people in because I feel like everybody’s a stray. Or certainly people who are searching for belonging and family. They find it unexpectedly on the Waverider.”

“It’s almost like the Waverider’s a halfway house,” Klemmer continued. “If you are able to function in the world as a adult human being, you have no reason to be on this show. You’ve graduated to real life and that’s the irony of our show. That they’re superheroes that are struggling to exist as people.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.