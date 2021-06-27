DC's Legends of Tomorrow: David Ramsey Teases Coen Brothers-like "Stressed Western"

✖

Last week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was finally reunited with the rest of the Legends and while there are still some things that will need to be dealt with - Sara's new status as a human clone/alien hybrid for instance - the upcoming "Stressed Western" will see Sara getting back in the saddle for a new adventure with the team. And "back in the saddle" isn't just a clever pun; the episode will see the heroes head to the Old West in pursuit of an alien and the episode will also see Arrow alum David Ramsey direct. The episode is one of several within the Arrowverse that Ramsey is directing this television season, but it's his first on Legends and now, he's giving fans an idea of what to expect in Sunday's episode, comparing it to a Coen Brothers film.

"'Stressed Western' is, well, in the name, you're going to watch a western for 40 odd minutes," Ramsey recently told ComicBook.com. "It's the first time we see Sara Lance returning into the Legends fold after she was abducted. We find out she is a human-alien hybrid clone. So, there's that piece of it, there's that kind of weight of the show. It's a western, and we find out new news that we tell throughout the story of Sara Lance."

He continued, "But I think also, it's a story about, as all the episodes of Legends, about relationships. And I would say all the Arrowverse shows, right? They all have their own personality, you're dealing with all these metahumans and aliens and Superman and Supergirl. But again, it's about relationships, Sara and Ava, or Behrad and Zari, Constantine and Gary. It's about these relationships.

So to me, as a director, you get a script, as every director does, and you just look at the tone of it and look at what it is. And obviously, a Western is a very specific show. For me, it's kind of the Coen Brothers jumped out of it to me, just the feeling of it. You have a worm and an alien. So again, all these things that you play with, camera tricks and snap stage, all this stuff as a director and stuff to enhance the story. It all goes back to relationships."

You can check out the synopsis for "Stressed Western" below.

KEEPING CALM – With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Stressed Western" is set to premiere on June 27.