‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Egg MacGuffin” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Egg MacGuffin,” the April 29 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. As a number of plots begin to move toward conclusions, it seems likely that two of the most susceptible members of the team will be approached by Neron with one of his typical deal-with-the-devil proposals from the comics. There is little to suggest what “Egg MacGuffin” could mean, beyond the obvious things that it is 1) a play on McDonald’s breakfast sandwich the Egg McMuffin, and 2) a reference to a MacGuffin, a storytelling device.

This week’s episode of Legends was a game-changer, with a character death and Neron making his next big move. Meanwhile, it seems like Nora Darhk is going to spend some time on the run, falsely accused of said death, and that will drive a wedge between Ray Palmer and everyone else at the Time Bureau. Meanwhile, the romantic chemistry between Nate and Zari will continue to develop, and we will see what if anything comes of that. You can see the official synopsis below.

IT’S NOT WHAT IT SEEMS — While Ray (Brandon Routh) is worried about Nora (Courtney Ford), he is suddenly faced with his own problem that forces him to do the unthinkable. Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) are stuck in an awkward limbo, so Sara (Caity Lotz) devises a plan to send them on an easy mission together. Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) are approached with a lucrative offer that could upend their lives. Jes Macallan, Matt Ryan and Ramona Young also stars. Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by James Eagan & Tyron B. Carter.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays, before episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Egg MacGuffin” will debut on April 29.

