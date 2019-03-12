‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Jes Macallan Returning As Ava Sharpe As Season 5 Series Regular

When Legends of Tomorrow returns for its fifth season, a familiar face will return. According to a new report from Deadline, Jes Macallan will reprise her role as Time Bureau director Ava Sharpe next season. Season Five would mark the actor’s second straight year in a series regular role after previously appearing as a recurring character.

As it stands now, Sharpe is romantically involved with Legends captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), a story arc Lotz has been excited to explore this season. Last summer, Lotz told ComicBook.com that she “really loved” the representation found on the show.

“It’s cool,” she explained to ComicBook.com last summer. “I really love that we get to have, not only a female captain, but a bisexual female leader. So I think for representation, it’s been awesome. And this season, Sara finally is starting to build a life that has some meaning.”

“Like, she has something to live for now. Before, it was always like she had nothing to lose. And now, all of the sudden, she’s got this hot chick she’s really in love with, making some future plans. And that’s not easy when you’re on a time ship.”

As for Macallan, she’s excited to be back on a show where the writer’s room continually takes risks.

“Well that’s the thing, when you talk to the writers, I always kind of applaud them, because there’s no way in hell that I would be able to keep all the storylines and the history all together,” she said. “But if you really do think about what they have to come up with, especially the Beebo episode, you’ve got this band of Vikings, you go back in time, imagine if time were broken, and throw in this stuffed animal, which is based off a take on the ‘Tickle Me Elmo’ doll, I don’t know if that was big over here, but it was all the rage in the States. If this stuffed animal happened to somehow get in some weird hands and end up in Viking time, they would think, ‘Oh, my god!’ There is truth in there, because it talks, and when you touch it, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Legends of Tomorrow returns for the back half of season four next month on April 1st.

