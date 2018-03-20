‘Legends of Tomorrow’: How Jesse Quick Factors Into “Necromancing the Stone”

Tonight’s Legends of Tomorrow saw two Arrowverse fan-favorites make their return — and one did so in a pretty surprising way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Necromancing the Stone”, below!

The episode saw Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) being possessed by Mallus (John Noble) through the Death Totem, causing the Legends to go to any and all lengths to help free her.

For Wally West/Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), things took a slightly depressing turn, as he was visited by Jesse Quick (Violett Beane), his ex-girlfriend from his time in Central City. At first, Wally believed that Jesse was an aberration, but she swore she was real.

As they kept talking, the conversation turned somewhat cold, as Jesse claimed that there was no way they ever could’ve worked out as a couple. Wally accepted the fact that he was better off without Jesse, and would eventually find someone that he loved and would love him back.

Just then, Jesse pulled a blaster on Wally as he snapped back to reality, realizing that Jesse had been a hallucination from Mallus all along. Sara then shot him with the blaster, knocking him out for a brief period.

For those who have been following Wally and Jesse’s Arrowverse journeys, seeing Jesse factor into the episode this way was probably surprising. Even as Beane was confirmed to appear in the episode earlier this year, fans might not have expected for her to be a taunting, demon-induced hallucination.

“There’s a bit of [Jesse feeling like she owed Wally a chance to see her again],” Beane explained during a recent interview. “You see Wally and Jesse together in a room, and things are not what you expect them to be. And… that’s about all I can say! [Laughs] It’s going to be cool and, I think, pretty surprising for the audience.”

While the altercation was a little surprising, it does seem like it left things on a slightly positive note for the two speedsters. Wally being able to fully get over Jesse would help the pair be on much better terms if they were ever to actually cross paths again. (Plus, Wally’s knowledge that he’ll eventually find someone to be with will probably pique the interest of Linda Park fans.)

