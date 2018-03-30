‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Previews Remaining Episodes of Season 3

Legends of Tomorrow is gearing up for the remainder of its third season — and it sounds like things will be one hell of a ride.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Spoiler Room, Legends EP Marc Guggenheim teased the last two episodes of Season 3, which continues with next week’s “Guest Starring John Noble”.

“I think we achieve peak Legends in the last two episodes,” Guggenheim explained.

“Guest Starring John Noble” will place the team of time travelers in a unique predicament, with Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) tasked with preventing a young Barack Obama from being attacked by Gorilla Grodd. And John Noble, the voice of season three’s villainous Mallus, will enter the fray, playing himself around the era of The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

“Both moments are just so wonderfully joyous.” Guggenheim revealed. “They’re some of the best stuff we’ve ever done on Legends.”

Guggenheim then previewed the season finale episode, “The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly”, which will be bringing a whole slew of characters back, including former team member Jax Jackson/Firestorm (Franz Drameh), Jonah Hax (Johnathon Schaech), soon-to-be incoming team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan), and apparently a certain fluffy deity.

“[The finale is] balls-out craziness.” Guggenheim teased. “It really feels like a real finale in that respect and we really draw together almost every thread and character that we’d established over the course of the third season. And yes, that includes Beebo. Beebo will make a phenomenal return that is quite awesome.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Guest Starring John Noble” below.

SEEING DOUBLE — With the timeline barely stable, the Legends must tackle two anachronisms at the same time to try and keep Mallus at bay. Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) team up to stop Grodd (guest star David Sobolov) from going after a particular target leaving Nate (Nick Zano) and Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) to stop Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) from changing her future.

Meanwhile, the Legends think they have found a way to destroy Mallus, but they will have to create an uneasy alliance with one of their enemies. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell and Tala Ashe also star.

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

Are you excited to see Legends‘ remaining episodes of season three? Are you hoping your Beebo Day prayers will be answered? Sound off in the comments below.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.