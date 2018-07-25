‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Says There Are No Plans to Introduce Booster Gold in Season 4

Legends of Tomorrow has become known for showcasing some of DC Comics’ best misfits and outcasts, but it looks like that won’t include one fan-favorite anytime soon.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that there are no plans in the works to introduce Booster Gold into the world of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

For Legends fans, this will surely be somewhat of a bittersweet notion, as Booster has been on fans’ shortlists for the series almost since its inception. While certain discussions have apparently been made to bring him into the Arrowverse, the majority of what fans have gotten has been subtle Easter eggs and one particular familial connection.

In the pages of DC Comics, Booster Gold is the father of Rip Hunter (played by Arthur Darvill), who was a fixture of Legends before dying in the Season 3 finale. Admittedly, introducing Booster without Rip would have created some interesting possibilities, but it sounds like those aren’t being explored in the meantime.

As a property, Booster Gold has had a pretty varied history of attempts to enter live-action, including a failed SYFY pilot and a potential film directed by DCTV titan Greg Berlanti.

To an extent, it makes sense that Booster Gold won’t be headed to Legends in the near future, considering just how packed the show’s ensemble will be. Season 4 is bringing about a lot of casting changes for the Legends, including having Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), and Courtney Ford (Nora Dark) all promoted to series regulars, and a new role for Maisie Richardson-Sellers. In addition, the show will see some fresh faces in the form of new character Alaska Yu (Ramona Young), as well as Nate’s father, Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson).

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.