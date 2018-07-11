‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Producer Reveals Season 4 Premiere Title

It may be a while until Legends of Tomorrow comes back to television, but it sounds like the series will return pretty much exactly how you would expect.

The season four premiere of the hit The CW series will officially be titled “The Virgin Gary”, ComicBook.com has confirmed. The episode’s title first was announced through a tweet from Legends consulting producer Marc Guggenheim, which you can check out the tweet below.

It’s pretty safe to assume that the title is a reference to Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman), the mild-mannered, D&D-loving Time Bureau agent that first came into the Legends’ orbit last season. Judging by the title, it’s not easy to tell exactly what the plot could be, although some Legends fans will surely come up with their own theories.

And considering the way things left off in the season finale – with Gary and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) approaching the Legends for help – there’s no telling where things could go. A previously-released synopsis teased that the Legends and Constantine will be traveling through history to hunt down “Fugitives”, a name given to magical creatures from myths, legends, and fairytales.

As it turns out, this new mission will bring about quite a lot of casting changes for Legends. Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash, will be departing after the season premiere. And in addition to a potential new team member, the new season will see a surprising number of characters playing larger roles, including Constantine, Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and some sort of new role for Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Ricardson-Sellers).

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.