‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Addresses Why They Aren’t Involved With the “Elseworlds” Crossover

The majority of the Arrowverse is currently dealing with “Elseworlds”, but it looks like there’s a very specific reason why the Legends of Tomorrow aren’t involved.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Zari (Tala Ashe), and Constantine (Matt Ryan) dealing with a slew of new problems, as a result of Constantine changing the timeline in last week’s “Hell No, Dolly”. This essentially fractured the Legends off into different alternate realities, in which some members of the team had perished at the hands of a magical fugitive.

First was the “Custodians of the Chronology”, an A-Team esque faction of the Legends consisting of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), and Garina (Vesna Ennis). The group took a much less structured approach to hunting down magical fugitives, adopting the philosophy of “shoot first, ask questions later”.

This attitude was on full display once the Custodians returned to the Waverider, as Gideon (Amy Pemberton) announced that the team had several new messages from Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), and Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). The group proceeded to ignore those messages, with Ray remarking that it sounded like “the annual crossover”.

That’s right. If you were wondering why the Legends aren’t in this week’s “Elseworlds”, it’s a mix of reality having been bent and a little bit of laziness.

In a way, this feels weirdly on brand for Legends, especially in an episode containing cats, puppets, and a Charlie’s Angels homage.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Routh teased to reporters during a recent set visit. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

“Episode 8 is a lot of fun.” series star Caity Lotz told reporters. “I wish you guys could just see it now. You see a different version of everyone, like a different version of the Legends for a couple different versions, and it’s really wild, and seeing a puppet me was pretty cool.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays at 9/8c, following episodes of Arrow on The CW. After tonight’s episode, it will return with new episodes in April of 2019.