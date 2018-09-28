‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan Addresses Possible ‘Constantine’ Plothole

Matt Ryan’s John Constantine is expected to play a very unique role in Legends of Tomorrow Season 4, but there’s one thing that that apparently won’t entail.

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with Ryan at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, where we asked whether or not the new season will address John’s “Newcastle Incident”.

As fans will remember, John and his friends accidentally banned a young girl named Astra to hell in NBC’s Constantine series, something that continues to haunt John to this day. And while the Waverider might offer an opportunity for John to go back in time and fix things, it sounds like he might not immediately want to.

“That was, kind of, one of my first questions, actually, when I was asked to do Legends of Tomorrow in Season 3.” Ryan explained in our interview, which you can check out above. “I was like ‘They have a time ship, you know? One of John’s biggest emotional drives is the Newcastle Incident and what happened with Astra. Wouldn’t he just like jump in the time ship and go back and sort that out?’ So that was one of my biggest questions. I think that that is something that’s always going to emotionally drive John, but there’s other things at play here. So, you know, we’ll see.”

So, while Legends has referenced Astra in the past, it sounds like John won’t be attempting to save her anytime soon. In a way, this mindset makes sense, considering the show’s approach to Constantine already.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

In the meantime, Constantine and the Legends will have a lot on their plate, with the season premiere promising a lot of antics, and one of John’s ex-boyfriends coming into play in some way.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.