‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Premiere Photos Reveal The Virgin Gary

With just under a month until the fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow debuts on The CW, the network has released a dozen official photos from the anticipated season premiere, “The Virgin Gary.”

In the episode, Constantine tells the team of a new magical threat, taking them back in time to Woodstock. Somehow, Time Bureau Gary gets involved, making a little more trouble for the team than they might have originally anticipated. The premiere also sends Mick and Nate on their own journey, leading Nate to reconnect with someone from his past.

The new photos, which you can see below, Constantine and the team are using Gary for some sort of magical experiment, one that he doesn’t seem very willing to participate in. We also get some new glimpses at the team in their best hippie outfits, as they infiltrate the iconic events of Woodstock.

The final two photos in the bunch offer some insight into what Rory and Nate are doing on their solo mission. While there isn’t any clue as to who the mysterious character from Nate’s past will turn out to be, we’re all hoping that it will be Amaya, making her return to the team.

Constantine Returns

The Virgin Gary

Calm Down!

What’s the Plan?

Flower Children

High-Five

Unicorns at Woodstock

The Fearless Leader

Nice Vest

What’s Going on?

Breaking & Entering?

Mick Rory