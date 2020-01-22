Legends of Tomorrow: SPOILER Leaves in “Meet the Legends”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returned for its fifth season tonight on The CW with the heroes dealing not only with the aftermath of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” but the fallout from last season’s “Hey World” in which they saved the world from the demon Neron – and maybe dinged the timeline in the process. While part of that meant another wild adventure for the misfit band of time-traveling heroes, it also resulted in a major status quo change for the team as one of their own left the Waverider for good.

One of the things the episode establishes is that Mick (Dominic Purcell) is having great success as the romance novelist Rebecca Silver and that Mona (Ramona Young) has been working as his literary agent. It turns out that Mona has more talents than that, however. In an attempt to deal with the Rasputin being alive situation that has caused a problem in the timeline, Mona forges a love letter for Rasputin. Mick intercepts it but compliments her writing.

Later, with Rasputin dealt with and everything back to whatever constitutes as normal for the Legends, Mick approaches Mona and tells her that he’s giving her the Rebecca Silver franchise. Writing has gotten in the way of his stealing things and she is deserving of the franchise. He tells her that there is a novelist inside of her and it gives her a new purpose and it also prompts her to leave the Waverider. She says that she can’t write novels on the ship so she’s heading out into the world to write, but not before giving Mick a hug and telling him that he is her favorite.

Mona first joined the Legends in Season 4 with Young bringing to life the character who was initially described as “a typical twentysomething easily swept up by romantic notions and fantasy novels, she’s something of an expert in the world of magical creatures that the Legends encounter in season four. In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.” The character ended up serving as the Time Bureau’s official Assistant Coordinator of Creature Upkeep where she befriended and later fell in love with Konane, a Kaupe in the Bureau’s custody. She is herself turned into a Kaupe as well after being scratched by Konane.

“Mona kind of lives in like a world of her own,” Young told reporters on the set of Legends last season. “And she’s kind of nerdy, kind of geeky. I wouldn’t say that she’s exactly happy with the direction of her life, that her parents kind of set her out to live. So she kind of builds her own world of fantasy through reading and doing fanfic and stuff like that.”

