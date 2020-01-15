Legends of Tomorrow: Time Gets Weird in New Season 5 Preview

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” officially in the books it’s time to get back to business as usual in the Arrowverse and for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow that means more wild, zany adventures trying save the timeline and the world. But, as fans of the show know, with the Legends time is weird and that’s a point driven home more sharply than ever before in the newly released preview for the show’s fifth season in which some seriously bad figures from history are back and on the loose with only the Legends team to stop them.

There’s a lot to unpack in the preview, which you can check out in the video below. Not only do we get a bit of the self-deprecating humor that has become standard for the wackiest of the Arrowverse heroes, but we also get our first real look at how different the Legends team is – and that includes a new version of Zari (Tala Ashe). As fans recall, during the season four finale, Zari’s tragic, dystopian 2042 timeline is erased from history which results in Zari being replaced by her now not-dead brother Behrad on the team. Of course, there’s a lot more going on than just that. There’s those evil historical figures to contend with those evil forces having been released from hell by Astra (Olivia Swann) also in the last season finale. That’s definitely going to create some real issues for the heroes as well as some interest for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out.”

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless.” Klemmer added. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 5 premiere, “Meet the Legends”, below!

“LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline.

The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat.

Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.”

“Meet the Legends” will air Tuesday, January 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.