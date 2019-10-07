When Does Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Premiere?

This week marks a pretty significant one for television fans, as The CW’s roster of fall programming officially begins. For DC fans, that’s particularly special, between Batwoman and Supergirl debuting last night, Black Lightning and The Flash premiering in the coming days, and Arrow‘s final season landing next week. If you’ve been looking for Legends of Tomorrow among that upcoming schedule, you might be out of luck. Season 5 of the beloved Arrowverse series will not be part of the Fall 2019 TV series, and will instead debut in early 2020. The first episode of the season is set to debut on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9/8c, as part of the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Season 5 of Legends will bring a new normal for the series, namely in the departure of series regulars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford midway through the season. In the meantime, fans can expect zany episode titles and some new supernatural threats, as the team deals with the various dead historical figures that Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) released from Hell in the last season finale.

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com at the time. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out.”

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless.” Klemmer added. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

As mentioned above, Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season will begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9/8c.