Love it or hate it, Alan Moore’s The Killing Joke changed the status quo in 1988, not only for stories delving into the Joker’s psychology but also for Barbara Gordon. When the Joker shot Barbara, she ended up paralyzed, and the 2007 companion story “No Joke” by Geoff Johns labeled the event as a fixed point in time, unable to be changed. The 1990s and 2000s reckoned with what to do with Barbara Gordon, having her develop the identity of Oracle and lead the Birds of Prey as a woman-in-the-chair. Oracle became synonymous with Barbara Gordon, even as the DC Universe has rebooted itself and thrown Barbara Gordon back into a Batgirl role. The New 52 altered Barbara Gordon’s paralysis, making her recover after three years, leaving her with ptsd around gunfire.

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The move was, and continues to be, hotly debated amongst fans and creators alike. Barbara Gordon’s a popular character, both as Nightwing’s on-and-off girlfriend and in her own right, and it makes sense that writers would want to use an in-universe reset to make her Batgirl again. Barbara Gordon’s relationship to her disability — and how it affected not only her day-to-day life but also her relationships with her career, her father, and her love life — was compelling to read about, but could be seen as difficult when wanting more action in books.

The worst thing about losing Barbara Gordon as Oracle, though, was that right before the New 52 happened, a largely forgotten Batgirl run proved that it didn’t have to be her. Oracle, like Batgirl and many of the monikers in DC at large, could be passed down. Much like heroes could be trained in the field, so could a hero be trained to help as an Oracle figure. Bryan Q. Miller’s run on Batgirl: Stephanie Brown — which ran from 2009 to August of 2011 — not only showed Barbara Gordon stepping away but presented a character to take her place, Wendy Harris.

Batgirl Wasn’t the Only One Taken Under Her Wing

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Batgirl: Stephanie Brown happened at an interesting point in Batman continuity. Bruce Wayne was “dead”, Dick Grayson was wearing the Batman suit in his place, and Cassandra Cain gave up her Batgirl costume to Stephanie Brown. Pretty quickly, both Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon realize it isn’t Cass wearing the Batgirl costume anymore, and they try to stop Stephanie Brown. After a few missions with Barbara Gordon begrudgingly helping her, though, Steph gets the woman on her side, and they form Team Batgirl. For a while, it’s the two of them against the world.

At the same time Barbara Gordon takes Stephanie Brown under her wing, she’s also trying to reach out to Wendy Harris. Similar to Steph, Wendy’s the daughter of a criminal mastermind known as Calculator — an old foe of Barbara’s — and, similar to Barbara, a brutal attack has left Wendy without the use of her legs and angry. Leslie Thompkins wants Barbara to take the woman under her wing, believing Wendy could adjust better if she had guidance. According to Leslie, there’s no way to see your path when blinded by anger — it’s a comment not only meant for Wendy, but also Barbara.

It takes a few tries — and Wendy accusing Barbara of giving up on her legs — but Barbara gets through to her. She tells Wendy she isn’t alone, even after Wendy lost her brother and distanced herself from the Teen Titans. That, in addition to Wendy stumbling upon the Oracle basement while Calculator’s on the warpath, gets her onto Team Batgirl. Wendy not only provides tech assistance but also crashes a jet to save Stephanie’s life.

How Oracle Could’ve Worked as a Mantle

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Batman as a comic is full of passed-down mantles. There’ve been numerous Robins and numerous Batgirls, with each iteration finding a way to make the mantle their own. Oracle may have been formed out of Barbara Gordon’s specific journey, but Wendy Harris showed that it no longer needed her. It’s a running gag through the second half of the run that when Steph gets tech help, she assumes it’s Barbara talking to her, only to realize she’s talking to Wendy seconds later. Proxy gets the job done, and when Barbara is occupied either with Birds of Prey business or simply off the clock, it’s no longer as intense as it once was.

Batgirl: Stephanie Brown set Wendy up with a new status quo, much like the stories that followed The Killing Joke did with Barbara. In the latter part of the run, Wendy starts hallucinating her dead brother, with him hinting that it wasn’t just her body that broke, but her spirit. Leslie Thompkins looks at Wendy’s scans again and compares them to Barbara’s, saying that Barbara’s looked worse, with the unsaid implication that Barbara was still able to recover. Leslie suggests that a trip might fix Wendy’s spirit, suggesting a special clinic that turns out to be in Nanda Parbat. Although dangerous, Wendy insists on going by herself, telling Barbara she’s never really alone.

Why it Should Be Brought Back

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The comic leaves Wendy there, starting another journey, one that audiences don’t get to see since the New 52 happened a month later, and Wendy Harris as a character hasn’t been revisited since. Still, her trajectory shows the importance of Oracle. Oracle not only saves the lives of the heroes she helps but also gives purpose to the person donning the moniker, even if it doesn’t “fix” them. Given the prevalence of the person in the chair as a trope and how much the heroes of today rely on technology, Oracle’s always going to be useful to have. It doesn’t have to be Proxy — that specific codename has been given to a New Teen Titan anyway — but it’s important that superheroes aren’t just one thing.

Any other characters that needed to be brought back from pre-new 52? What role should Oracle take in stories going forward? Let us know in the comments!