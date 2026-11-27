Darkseid created the Absolute DC Universe to strip away the good and make evil more pronounced. He took away advantages that some heroes had, such as Superman’s earthly family, Wonder Woman being raised on Themyscira, and Batman having wealth to finance his superhero career. However, he also made the villains even more terrifying. In the Absolute Superman comics, that version of Brainiac is scarier than any version the Man of Steel has ever had to face. When looking at the Absolute Batman villains, they are even more terrifying, and some border on extreme nightmare fuel.

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Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta didn’t just give Batman’s rogues’ gallery new costumes in Absolute Batman, but they turned the villains into body-horror monsters that make the original villains look absolutely tame in comparison. Every villain compares in some way to its original depictions, but all of them are infinitely scarier, and one of them is pure nightmare fuel.

5) Mr. Freeze

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Absolute Mr. Freeze debuted in Absolute Batman #7 (2025) by Scott Snyder and Marcos Martin. In the main DC universe, the character debuted as Mr. Zero in Batman #121 (1958) by Dave Wood, Sheldon Moldoff, and Bob Kane. He became Mr. Freeze in the comics in Detective Comics #373 (1968) after the 1966 Batman TV series used the name. He then received a sympathetic backstory thanks to Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s.

The Absolute version is a completely different person. This is Victor Fries Jr., the son of scientists Victor and Nora Fries, who froze him as a child, and the freezing mutated him. He was horrifying, with icy blue skin, dark veins, and a hunched, unnatural way of moving. He runs V-Core, turns unwitting volunteers into ice zombies, can freeze anything he touches, and keeps his own frozen parents in search of a cure. He also works for the Joker and is in no way the sympathetic Mr. Freeze from the main Batman comics.

4) Clayface

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Absolute Clayface debuted in Absolute Batman #22 (2026) by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell’Edera. He made his full debut one issue later, and this is where he proved to be one of Batman’s deadliest threats. The original Clayface, Basil Karlo, debuted in Detective Comics #40 (1940) by Bill Finger and Bob Kane as a B-list actor with no superpowers who wore a clay mask and killed people in the order their characters die in a film. It wasn’t until Matt Hagen in Detective Comics #298 (1961) that he became a shape-shifter.

In the Absolute Universe, Basil Karlo is an Ark M experiment created by the Joker. He shifts between liquid mud and hardened clay, and puddles of his mud follow him like shadows. Anyone who steps in that mud delivers their template to him so he can become them. In Absolute Batman #23, he changed form to look like Batman and killed Tim Drake, making it look like Batman was now a cold-blooded murderer. The main look is a mixture of John Carpenter’s The Thing and a being from House of Wax.

3) Bane

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Batman is a monstrous human being compared to the main DC Batman, and Bane is even bigger than that. Absolute Bane first appears in Absolute Batman #9 (2025) by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. The classic Bane debuted in Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1 (1992) by Chuck Dixon and Graham Nolan, and this led into the “Knightfall” storyline where Bane became an immediate threat when he broke Batman’s back. The version in the Absolute DC Universe makes the original version of Bane look like nothing.

His origin is similar, but the difference is that Absolute Bane kills his own revolutionary father to accept the offer to work for the Joker. He stands about nine feet tall without Venom and can swell to the size of a small building with it. Absolute Bane broke Batman with little effort in Absolute Batman #9 before guarding Bruce in Ark M for months in the next issue. Venom also gives him precise control over his muscle cells and lets him expand his brain to hold more knowledge, so he is a strategist as well as a giant.

2) Scarecrow

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Scarecrow is a different kind of frightening in Absolute Batman, and instead of looking like a terrifying monster, he is a lot more cerebral and terrifying because of his more eerie appearance. Absolute Scarecrow debuted in Absolute Batman #19 (2026) by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. The classic Scarecrow debuted in World’s Finest Comics #3 (1941) by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, and his fear toxin never debuted until years later, when he was reintroduced in 1966.

In the Absolute Universe, Dr. Jonathan Crane is one of Ark M’s most terrifying doctors, and the Joker recruits him to work for him. His origins were a mystery, as a flock of crows always follows him. He goes barefoot, his eyes and mouth are stitched shut, his speech balloons have uneven lines, and he carries a cigarette that may deliver his fear toxin. He has used his fear toxin to kill Jim Gordon and Joe Chill, both with Batman watching. The fact that Scarecrow does not look like a monster but still delivers terrifying moments speaks volumes.

1) The Joker (nightmare fuel)

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Out of all the Absolute Batman villains, the Joker is the definition of nightmare fuel. The Absolute Joker first appeared briefly at the end of Absolute Batman #1 (2024) by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, as a wealthy, normal-looking man with slicked-back hair who killed people who joked around him. His monster form and origin arrived in Absolute Batman #15 (2025). The classic Joker debuted in Batman #1 (1940) as a criminal, and he has changed a lot over the years. However, he has never been as terrifying as he is in Absolute Batman.

Joker’s name is Joseph “Jack” Grimm V, but the Jack Grimm I-V family line is one man posing as several generations. He was a Gotham orphan who, in 1888, used laughing gas to drug the local crowds and rob them. In monster form, he stands about 15 feet tall with green horns, long claws, and rows of teeth, and #15 is the first time readers hear his laugh. He hunts and eats people on a private island, drains the blood of orphans in his charities to stay young, and funds several villains. When he and Batman finally fought, Batman never stood a chance.

Who are your favorite Absolute Batman villains? Let us know who you think is the most terrifying in the comments below.