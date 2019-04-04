‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Gets Musical in “Seance and Sensibility” Photos

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season is back up and running, and it looks like one of their upcoming episodes is going to take things into a pretty musical direction. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Seánce and Sensibility”, the eleventh episode of the show’s fourth season.

The photos show some of the Legends taking a trip to the 1800s, which will apparently involve both an encounter with Jane Austen, and some sort of Bollywood dance number.

Some of the photos – which show the team wearing all-black in the present day – also have made some theorize that they’re taking place at a funeral. So, there’s that to worry about.

You can check out the synopsis for “Seánce and Sensibility” below!

“LOVE IS ALL AROUND — When Mona (Ramona Young) discovers that her favorite author, Jane Austen (guest star Jenna Rosenow), might be at the epicenter of a magical alert, Mona, Sara (Caity Lotz), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves in 1809.

With Nate (Nick Zano) still dealing with family issues, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) perform a séance and receive a message from the other world that rocks Constantine to his core. Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) and Nora (Courtney Ford) are forced into close quarters.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Jackie Canino.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. Continue scrolling to check out

