‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Fights the Rising Darkness in “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”, the twelfth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode is expected to be a team-up between Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan), as they try to control the “rising darkness” that has been happening in 2019. Considering the ties that both characters have to the magical world, there’s no telling exactly how that could unfold.

“I think [Constantine is] such a wild card.” Ford told ComicBook.com last year. “Everyone’s really excited to see what happens when you put him with…anybody who’s in the cast. What does he bring out? The flavor that he adds and the energy that he adds.”

Of course, the episode’s title is a play on The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, the iconic novel by Lewis Carroll. But given the emoji-filled way that it was initially announced, it’s safe to assume that things might not be completely family-friendly.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” below!

“YOUR PERSONAL HELL — With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history. Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons. Nora (Courtney Ford) and Constantine (Matt Ryan), work together to take down a powerful demon.

Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) gets unsolicited advice from Mona (Ramona Young), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and even Rory (Dominic Purcell). Brandon Routh also stars.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Daphne Miles.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Eggplant, The Witch, and the Wardrobe” will air on April 22nd.