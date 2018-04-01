Legends of Tomorrow: Who is Stargirl?

Tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, audiences got their first look at the Justice Society of America — and among them, there were a couple of familiar faces.

Those would be Hourman, who appeared in last season’s finale (briefly), and Vixen — a pre-Arrow version with a different secret identity but the same concept and design all in all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the familiar faces, though, were a handful of new ones, including Stargirl, Doctor Mid-Nite, Obsidian, and Commander Steel.

Stargirl is Courtney Whitmore. In the TV series, she exists in 1942 — but in the original comics, she was created (and existed) in 1999, and was part of a “next generation” of Justice Society members who came up in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Her stepfather, Pat Dugan, was the original Stripesy, the partner to a superhero in the ’40s known as the Star-Spangled Kid. When Courtney first took on the role of Star-Spangled Kid, he got into a giant suit of armor and designated himself S.T.R.I.P.E. to keep her safe on missions.

Later, after inheriting the cosmic staff of Starman Jack Knight, she started calling herself Stargirl and worked primarily with the Justice Society. She’s also worked with the Justice League, the Suicide Squad, and Young Justice.

Courtney Whitmore was created by Geoff Johns and Lee Moder, and has a famous backstory: Johns named her after (and based her personality on) his sister Courtney, who died in the explosion of TWA Flight 800 in 1996.

On TV, she has previously appeared on Justice League Unlimited, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Smallville.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.