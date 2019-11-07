LEGO Reveals Biggest Batmobile Ever

All of the current Batman hype might surround Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s upcoming iteration of the iconic hero, but LEGO is looking to put some of the attention back on Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight. Keaton played Bruce Wayne in the 1989 Batman movie and its first sequel, and he’s often remembered as one of the better live-action Batman performers. 30 years after that movie’s debut, LEGO is giving a brick makeover to Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and his iconic Batmobile.

LEGO revealed the 1989 Batmobile set on Thursday, and it’s the biggest of its kind. The 3,306 piece set will cost about $250 once it is released at the end of the month, but it looks to be worth every penny. The set also comes with minifigures of Batman, Joker, and Vicki Vale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can take a look at the full set below!

Here’s the full list of details about the new set from LEGO:

This super-hero toy includes 3 new-for-November-2019 LEGO® minifigures: Batman™ (new torso decoration), The Joker™ (new face and torso decoration) and Vicki Vale™ (new torso and legs), plus a brick-built minifigure display stand.

This LEGO® brick version of the 1989 Batmobile™ features a slide-open cockpit with a new-for-November-2019 wraparound windshield element, 2 minifigure seats, a steering wheel, stick shift and dashboard stickers, 2 hidden, non-shooting machine guns under the bonnet with a pop-up function activated by rotating the turbine exhaust, 2 decorative grappling hooks, wheel trims with the Bat logo and specially designed tyres for the front wheels, batwings and other iconic design details.

This LEGO® set also includes a brick-built rotating display stand for the Batman™ toy car with an attached information plate with 1989 Batmobile™ statistics.

Weapons include Batman’s Batarang and a gun and The Joker’s gun.

Accessories include Batman’s new-for-November-2019 cape that matches his 1989 movie outfit and Vicki Vale’s brick-built camera.

This LEGO® Batman™ model car kit for adults includes over 3,300 pieces and makes a wonderful nostalgic holiday gift or birthday present for any Batman fan.

1989 Batmobile™ measures over 4″ (12cm) high, 23″ (60cm) long and 8″ (22cm) wide.

What do you think of LEGO’s new Batmobile set? Will you be picking it up when it arrives later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.