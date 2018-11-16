Jon Cryer Hilariously Reacts to Being Cast As Lex Luthor in ‘Supergirl’

The CW confirmed that Lex Luthor would be coming to Supergirl this season, with Jon Cryer making his debut as the character in episode 15, which will debut in 2019. While fans of the series shared their excitement at the Two and a Half Men embracing the villain, Cryer himself, along with the show’s executive producers, seem equally as excited.

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor,” executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller shared in a statement. “Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season. We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).”

Over on social media, Cryer couldn’t help himself from sharing every article he could find that confirmed the news, echoing the excitement of each outlet’s coverage.

Scroll down to see Cryer’s reactions to snagging the coveted role!

Oh My Goodness

Oh my goodness.



(And don’t worry, Lex will very rarely say “Oh my goodness”) pic.twitter.com/VuA6rb9FJo — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2018

Help ‘Do

Hackman Homage

Arrowverse Insider

Thanks @AnikaNoniRose

Anytime you feel like popping by the #Arrowverse let me know! https://t.co/987SigLhZs — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2018

Season Finale Spoilers

This is our season finale. https://t.co/CUXwWRdntk — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2018

Too Excited

I am way too excited about this. https://t.co/9EIWokSyZp — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2018

The Long Game

Finally, my profile picture pays off! https://t.co/k2EUVrFK4u — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 16, 2018

Boom