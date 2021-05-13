Lucifer Reveals Every Song in Season 5B Musical Episode

✖

We're just a couple of weeks away from the highly-anticipated return of Lucifer. The first half of the penultimate season was released on Netflix back in August of last year, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the final eight episodes of the season. Not only will this new batch of episodes help propel the story close to the impending finish line, but it will also deliver a full-on musical episode featuring performances from the cast.

Musical episodes are always an exciting endeavor for those who make a show, as well as the fans who watch it, and the Lucifer faithful have been understandably excited to see what this musical episode has in store. While there are still two weeks before people can see the episode, Netflix has unveiled the full tracklist for the musical, and there are quite a few hits packed in there. Take a look!

🥁 Here are the songs performed in Lucifer’s musical episode 🥁 🧙‍♂️🔮 🎮 Wicked Games

🔁 👄 💨 Another One Bites the Dust

😤🚶‍♂️👀 Every Breath You Take

👎 ✌️ 🦴 Bad to the Bone

🙅‍♀️ 👨‍⚕️ No Scrubs

🤘 😈 🔥 Hell

👼 2️⃣ 👼 Just the Two of Us

🙂 😌 😊 Smile

👁️ 💭 💤 I Dreamed a Dream — Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2021

The songs included in the Lucifer musical episode are "Wicked Games," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Every Breath You Take," "Bad to the Bone," "No Scrubs," "Hell," "Just the Two of Us," "Smile," and "I Dreamed a Dream."

This tracklist covers a ton of different genres, with covered artists ranging from TLC to Queen, and even a take on the award-winning musical Les Miserables. Lucifer is certainly covering a lot of musical ground in just one episode.

The musical episode isn't the only thing to look forward to in the back half of Lucifer Season 5. For one, this new batch of episodes will introduce God to the show, who is being played by Dennis Haysbert. Lucifer star D.B. Woodside described the new episodes as "chaotic," especially after God's arrival.

“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

Are you excited for the Lucifer musical episode this season? Which song are you most looking forward to seeing from the cast? Let us know in the comments!

Lucifer Season 5B premieres on Netflix on May 28th.