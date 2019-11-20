Lucifer Episode 508 Is Titled Spoiler Alert

When it comes to great episode titles, Lucifer is the reigning king. With the fan-favorite series entering its fifth and final season, the Netflix series’ writers’ room has been pretty great about sharing those clever episode titles for fans online and they’ve been pretty great. From the darkly hilarious “Really Sad Devil Guy” season premiere to the Beetlejuice-esque “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” and even to the very curious “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken,” the show’s final season is already crushing it with titles. Now, the title for episode 508 has been revealed and it wants fans to brace themselves for spoilers.

The official Lucifer Writers Room account on Twitter shared a photo of the script for the season’s eighth episode Wednesday and, well. It is literally entitled “Spoiler Alert”. We’re not kidding. Check it out below.

WHAT!?! 😱 @kevinmalejandro is directing this episode! 👊🏼👊🏼 And that’s the title? That’s the title! Why do you tease us like that @chris_rafferty ? Why??? pic.twitter.com/8yJ6BX5Zzn — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) November 20, 2019

The title is such a tease, especially since so little is really known about the upcoming fifth and final season. We’ve previously seen photos from the upcoming season that show the Devil’s brother, the angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) paying Hell a visit in a move that would likely signal something very bad happening on Earth given the character’s discomfort with Hell. We also know that there will be a ’40s-themed musical episode that will feature an alternate version of Lucifer and Mazikeen singing together in the ’40s with the rest of the cast there as well, just none of the mortal characters being the same people fans know from the series proper.

“I can’t tease too much! I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer,” Ellis told the Entertainment Tonight during a set visit. “We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

to the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

“We’re touching on a period where the language is different. What we’re wearing is different, the points of view are different and within that, it’s challenging because the audience knows the characters from season one,” Lesley Ann Brandt, who plays Mazikeen, told ET. “But I think episode four, you’re going to see the genesis of Maze and why she is the way she is.”

Lucifer‘s first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. The fifth and final season, which will be split into two parts, is in production for a 2020 release.