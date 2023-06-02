Shazam! Director Welcomes Lucy Liu to Sequel With Gruesome Photo

✖

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods got a bit larger when it was announced on Monday that Kill Bill and Elementary star Lucy Liu had joined the film as the villain Kalypso, sister of the villainous Hespera (played by Helen Mirren), and now, director David F. Sandberg is welcoming Liu to the sequel to Shazam! with funny but gruesome photo. In the photo, which Sandberg shared on Twitter, a still of Liu in Kill Bill has been photoshopped to have her holding out the head of Shazam himself, Zachary Levi.

You can check the photo out for yourself below.

Liu joins returning Shazam! stars Levi (adult Billy/Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson) Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Adam Brody (adult Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene Choi), Ross Butler (adult Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro Peña), D.J. Cotrona (adult Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla Dudley), Meagan Good (adult Darla), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), and Michelle Borth (adult Mary). She also joins Rachel Zegler and the aforementioned Mirren.

"I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," director David F. Sandberg said during a Q&A as part of DC FanDome last year. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Sandberg also explained that fans will see the Shazam Family in action more in the upcoming film. As fans will recall at the end of Shazam!, all of Billy's foster siblings were granted superpowers that transform them into adult-sized heroes.

"Now they're all superheroes, they're all a family with superpowers. And now we finally get to see that. We only got a glimpse of that in the first movie, so that's something to look forward to," Sandberg explained at last year's DC FanDome.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

