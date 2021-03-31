Mark Hamill Performs Joker Lines for Children's Hospital LA's Make March Matter Campaign

✖

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has once again been running its Make March Matter campaign, an annual fundraising event in support of children’s health and their organization to raise money to benefit sick and critically injured children. This year's event looks a little different than others due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it's still raising money and bringing smiles to all the kids in need. One of the many celebrity participants this year is none other than Mark Hamill, who posted a video on social media of him interacting with one of the patients at Children's Hospital, and they had a question that only Mark Hamilly could answer: "What would The Joker say to Luke Skywalker?"

Seen in the video below, Hamill doesn't miss a beat in getting back into the voice of the Clown Prince of Crime and delivering a line addressed at his Star Wars character. The voice didn't go unappreciated either, plus Hamill's dog had a thing or two to say about his performance as well. Other celebrities that have stopped in for a digital talk to Children's Hospital LA patients include Los Angeles Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and actors like Jamie Lee Curtis and Jason Alexander.

I was happy to do The Joker on this private zoom for @ChildrensLA, but it's awkward when people ask me to do him in a grocery store or the airport. You can't do him quietly & it's disturbing for those who assume I'm just some random kook. 🃏😜@MakeMarchMatter https://t.co/84cOmIIcZQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2021

As Bat-fans will recall, Hamill first voiced The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and would reprise the part in other related animation projects from DC including Superman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, Justice League, and even Static Shock. Hamill also voiced the villain in the theatrical release Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

Hamill reprised the role for 2009 video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, marking his first time voicing the character in many years at that point, returning for its two sequels Arkham City and Arkham Knight as well.

In addition the voicing The Joker for sick kids, Hamill makes a point to do charity work regarding his other notable career highlights. The actor previously revealed a video where he dressed as a First Order Stormtrooper to raise money for the Force For Change charity, performing the entire thing anonymously inside the costume and being a good sport about it the entire time.