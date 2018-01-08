Matt Reeves Has the Story Worked out for His Batman Movie

The Batman director Matt Reeves has provided an update on the status of the film.

Speaking on Jeff Goldsmith’s podcast The Q&A, Reeves said, “I am outlining, I have the story worked out and I am outlining.”

The update gives fans some idea of what state the next Batman movie is currently in.

Warner Bros. announced a solo Batman movie starring Ben Affleck in 2014. That was two years before the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck was also attached to produce, direct, and write The Batman. Deathstroke was to be the villain. Production would begin in early 2017.

Sometime after the release of Batman v Superman, the project took a turn. The script was in flux and Affleck began hedging on whether he would direct. Eventually, he officially dropped out as director.

Warner Bros. hired Matt Reeves to replace Affleck as director. Reeves is also rewriting the script. He had hoped the film would be in production by early 2018, but that is not the case.

There are rumors that Affleck would like out of his role as Batman. There are rumors that Jon Hamm would like to replace Affleck. There are also rumors that Affleck will reprise the role in Flashpoint but not in The Batman. Whether these rumors will play out remains uncertain.

The last time Affleck spoke openly about the role he said, “For me, it’s interesting, and I always evaluate this stuff on the merit of the material. I want to direct a Batman movie, and I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script. And right now, I think a lot of different possibilities I think for the way the DC Universe could go, and I will just follow my interests in pursuing that. And I know that I love working with this group of people, and it was a real joy for me to make this movie.”

