McFarlane Toys Batman & Robin Batmobile Vehicle Is On Sale Now

Mcfarlane toys batman & r0bin batmobile

McFarlane Toys has been cranking out Batmobile vehicles in the DC Multiverse lineup in recent months, a collection that now includes the edition from the infamous 1997 DC film Batman & Robin starring George Clooney. As with previous releases, it will be a large vehicle at 24.5-inches long. It will also feature lights and sound.

Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse Batman & Robin Batmobile are available here on Amazon ($99.99) and available here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 after an automatic $10 discount on orders $100 or more that lasts through 11/3. Naturally, you’ll want to pair the Batmobile with the DC Multiverse figures that McFarlane Toys released for the film, especially since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze is the Build-A-Figure in the wave. Details about that collection can be found here. We’ve also included a list of previous McFarlane Toys Batmobile releases below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk – Order on Amazon ($74.99): Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included.

Batman Forever Batmobile Vehicle 2-pk: McFarlane Toys’ Batmobile 2-pack inspired by the 1995 Batman Forever film starring Val Kilmer is currently available here at Entertainment Earth priced at $109.99 list (a 10% in-stock discount will automatically be added at checkout via our exclusive link). The vehicle comes with a 7-inch scale action figure of Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth along with a display base for Alfred and an art card. The Batmobile measures approximately 31-inches long and can fit a figuure in the cockpit. It also features lights and sound. The standalone GITD Gold Label exclusive is available here on Amazon priced at $79.99..

McFarlane Toys Build-A-Wave series that includes figures based on Batman (Val Kilmer), Robin (Chris O’Donnell), Riddler (Jim Carrey), and Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones). All of the details you need about the collection can be found right here.

The Dark Knight Tumblers: Finally, there’s McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse Gold Label Camouflage Tumbler from The Dark Knight Rises and Lucius Fox and Tumbler 2-pack from The Dark Knight. The Camo Tumbler is now available to pre-order here on Amazon priced at $69.99. The 2-pack was a McFarlane Toys store exclusive that is currently sold out.

Clooney Has Previously Shared What He Learned From His Time As Batman

Clooney played Batman just once in Joel Schumacher’s 1997 film Batman & Robin and it’s both a film and a take on Batman that hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite, with many considering it one of Clooney’s worst films. Back in 2021, Clooney revealed that what starring in the film taught him was that he needed to focus on scripts.

“I’d gotten killed for doing Batman & Robin and I understood for the first time — because quite honestly when I got Batman & Robin, I was just an actor getting an acting job and I was excited to play Batman — what I realized after that was that I was going to be held responsible for the movie itself not just my performance or what I was doing. So, I knew I needed to focus on better scripts, the script was the most important thing,” he said.