DC Multiverse Collector Edition Wave 2 Pre-Orders: Hawkman, Sinestro, Firestorm

Back in April, McFarlane Toys announced that they would launch a Collector Edition line of action figures "designed and produced exclusively for the core collector" with a "special focus on a rich and diverse catalog of characters" that would allow "the most dedicated fans to complete their desired universe." In other words, figures that are a bit of a step up from the standard DC Multiverse line and focus on characters that go beyond Batman.

The first wave featured 7-inch scale Superman (Action Comics #1), Abyss (Batman #118), and Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance). Today Wave 2 was unveiled with Hawkman (Zero Hour), Sinestro (Corps War), and Firestorm (Crisis on Infinite Earths). Priced at $29.99 each, and it appears that Collectors Edition figures have a slightly upgraded look, a limited edition status, and the opportunity to get an extra rare variant figure shipped to you at random. A breakdown of Wave 1 and Wave 2 figures can be found below complete with pre-order links.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Wave 2:

McFarlane Collector Edition Hawkman Zero Hour Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes wings, mace, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Sinestro Corps War Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes power battery, chain construct, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Firestorm Crisis on Infinite Earths Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes extra hands, flame hand effects, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Collector Wave 1:

McFarlane Collector Edition Superman (Action Comics #1) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes attachable breakage chains, exclusive card stand and art card, and display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Abyss (Batman vs Abyss) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes an extra hand and Scythe Axe, exclusive art card, stand and a display base.

McFarlane Collector Edition Green Lantern Alan Scott (Day of Vengeance) Action Figure ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes a lantern, attachable flame accessory, exclusive art card and stand, and display base.

